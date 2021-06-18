Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 401.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

