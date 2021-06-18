Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $232.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

