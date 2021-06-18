Payden & Rygel Makes New Investment in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Payden & Rygel owned 0.06% of GeoPark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a market capitalization of $848.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.85.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.39%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.