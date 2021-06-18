Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $504,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 14.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 195.9% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 87,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $36.79 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52.

