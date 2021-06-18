Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,738 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 83.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

LAD stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.41 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

