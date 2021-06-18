Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of ED opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

