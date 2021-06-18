Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Lifted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,275.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

