Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.59. 84,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,548,162. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

