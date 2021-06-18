Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 1,030 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after buying an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

AMT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

