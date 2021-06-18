SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $697.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

