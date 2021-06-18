Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $732 million-738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.41 million.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.58. 3,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,475. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

