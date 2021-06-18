Analyzing Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) & Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 23.76% 7.56% 0.81% Cadence Bancorporation 30.35% 8.14% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and Cadence Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.22 $173.44 million $2.00 15.73 Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.50 -$205.53 million $0.74 27.62

Washington Federal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadence Bancorporation. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Washington Federal and Cadence Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 5 2 0 2.29

Washington Federal currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.05%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Washington Federal on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, time, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, automobiles, and boat loans; and shared national credits. The company also offers debit and credit cards; wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services; employee health and liability, and workers' compensation insurance products and services; and treasury, payroll, human resources, payroll cards, treasury management, merchant, employee and payroll benefits, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 98 branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

