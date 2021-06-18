Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

ResMed stock opened at $240.46 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $241.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

