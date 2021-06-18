Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 812,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. 13,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $468.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.31. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

