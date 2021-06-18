PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85 billion-8.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-1.180 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. Analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

