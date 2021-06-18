Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,062.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 10.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $113,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMB. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

