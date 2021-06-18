Origin Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFRC. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kforce by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $781,094.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,719. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

