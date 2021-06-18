X Square Capital LLC Purchases 17,302 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 216.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 407.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 26,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 192.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,314,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 865,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 144,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.