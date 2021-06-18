X Square Capital LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. 359,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,778,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

