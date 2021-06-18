Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $375,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.