Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,343 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.78% of AvalonBay Communities worth $458,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $210.02 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

