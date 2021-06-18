Northern Trust Corp Has $474.93 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $474,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $285.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.