X Square Capital LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.08. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

