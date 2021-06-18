McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.04. 38,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,468. The company has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

