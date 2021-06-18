X Square Capital LLC Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

X Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,396.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,725. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,010.83 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,410.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

