Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $219.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.09. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

