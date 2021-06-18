AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 8,859.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,951.54 ($116.95).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,395 ($109.68). 914,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,852. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £110.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,820.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.