Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-6.860 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $349.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.09. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

