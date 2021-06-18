Scott Shoemaker Sells 500 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $222.08.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.