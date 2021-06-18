Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $298.15

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $298.15 and last traded at $297.82, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Get Public Storage alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,336,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.