Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $336 million-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.24 million.Asana also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.270–0.260 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.85.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE ASAN opened at $53.62 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $54.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.