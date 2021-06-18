CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Sells C$51,000.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,315,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,031.99.

CVE:CVX remained flat at $C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53. CEMATRIX Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.86.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CEMATRIX in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

