Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.86. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 16,812 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

