Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.72

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 168642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $399.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
