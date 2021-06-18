Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.72

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 168642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $399.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.11.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

