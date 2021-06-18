Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Gap Down to $25.93

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $24.39. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 861 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $910.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In related news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after buying an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 136,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.