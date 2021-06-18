Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.69. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 345,808 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

