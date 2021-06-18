UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $24.95

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.95, but opened at $25.50. UP Fintech shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 37,377 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIGR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

