2,025 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $177.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

