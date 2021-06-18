M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 935 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.03 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

