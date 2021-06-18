M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $482,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $186.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $186.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

