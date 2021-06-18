Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 391.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,765 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

