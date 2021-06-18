Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $480,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

