Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.