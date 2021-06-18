Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

Shares of REGN opened at $536.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

