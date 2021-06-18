Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Nick Rosenberg Sells 1,005 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75.

NYSE MCB traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.07. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $517.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCB. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

