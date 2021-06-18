Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Nick Rosenberg Sells 1,005 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75.
NYSE MCB traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.07. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $517.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.33.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on MCB. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Featured Article: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.