DePay (DEPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. DePay has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00004609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00139471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00179442 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.00864781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,736.14 or 1.00028704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

