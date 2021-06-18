TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells 934 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,464.02.

John J. Mcwilliams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52.

TRP traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,681. The firm has a market cap of C$62.95 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4513116 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. CSFB increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.13.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

