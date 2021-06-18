Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin Sells 40,000 Shares

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $417.88 million, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

