Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $20.14. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Codexis shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 16,420 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. Codexis’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

