Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead Sells 3,549 Shares

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Logitech International alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.